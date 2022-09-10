CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

