Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.14.
Roche Stock Performance
RHHBY stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.