Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.14.

RHHBY stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter worth $18,402,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 316,509 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Roche by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

