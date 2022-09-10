Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Upgraded at Barclays

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,294.29.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

