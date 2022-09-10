Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of LGF-A stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,634,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,591,736.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.