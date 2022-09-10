JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 62

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $14.73.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

