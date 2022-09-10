Critical Survey: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) vs. BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.
Risk and Volatility
BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.4% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares BRT Apartments and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BRT Apartments
|167.66%
|33.91%
|15.20%
|Cedar Realty Trust
|-139.87%
|-48.11%
|-13.10%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BRT Apartments
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Cedar Realty Trust
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BRT Apartments and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BRT Apartments
|$32.06 million
|13.64
|$29.11 million
|$4.03
|5.75
|Cedar Realty Trust
|$127.55 million
|0.00
|-$45.10 million
|($11.44)
|N/A
BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
BRT Apartments beats Cedar Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
