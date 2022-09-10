Critical Survey: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) vs. BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share. BRT Apartments pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares BRT Apartments and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 167.66% 33.91% 15.20% Cedar Realty Trust -139.87% -48.11% -13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.64 $29.11 million $4.03 5.75 Cedar Realty Trust $127.55 million 0.00 -$45.10 million ($11.44) N/A

BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Cedar Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

