Head to Head Contrast: Exscientia (EXAI) & Its Rivals

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Exscientia to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million -$67.70 million -5.34 Exscientia Competitors $754.48 million $143.13 million 3.28

Exscientia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.8% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exscientia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Exscientia Competitors -4,256.85% -197.88% -33.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exscientia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exscientia Competitors 674 3561 10293 152 2.68

Exscientia currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.12%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.46%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Exscientia peers beat Exscientia on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

