Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $9.52. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 9,710 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuwei Films in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04.
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
