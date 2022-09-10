Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.