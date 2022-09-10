Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.05. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 40,686 shares traded.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4.52%.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

