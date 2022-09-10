IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,138.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,107 over the last three months. 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.32. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $76.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

