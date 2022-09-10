Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $9.73. Valeo shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 41,964 shares changing hands.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

