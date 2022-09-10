Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $12.31

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of eHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter worth $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. eHealth has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $140.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.