Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.31

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €186.31 ($190.11) and traded as high as €187.40 ($191.22). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €187.30 ($191.12), with a volume of 351,297 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €233.00 ($237.76) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

