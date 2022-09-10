Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.95

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $23.69. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 3,016 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

