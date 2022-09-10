Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $4.43. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 15,578 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, June 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
