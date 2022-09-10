Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mpac Group Stock Up 8.4 %

LON MPAC opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.11) on Thursday. Mpac Group has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($7.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.08. The firm has a market cap of £52.51 million and a PE ratio of 660.26.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mpac Group

In related news, insider Matthew Taylor acquired 8,000 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,489.61).

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.