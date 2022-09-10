Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,458.60 ($17.62).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,104.50 ($13.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,281.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,090.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,188.95. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 994.80 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,407.45 ($17.01).

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

