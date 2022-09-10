Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given New 405.00 Price Target at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 400.00 to 405.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

TPDKY stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

