Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home décor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

