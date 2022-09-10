Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Treatt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTRF opened at 6.34 on Thursday. Treatt has a 12 month low of 6.09 and a 12 month high of 6.37.
About Treatt
