Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Treatt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTRF opened at 6.34 on Thursday. Treatt has a 12 month low of 6.09 and a 12 month high of 6.37.

About Treatt

(Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.