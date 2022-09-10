The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) to Buy

Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Uni-President China Price Performance

OTCMKTS UPCHY opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

