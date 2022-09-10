The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) to Buy

Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Uni-President China Price Performance
OTCMKTS UPCHY opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $103.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-President China (UPCHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.