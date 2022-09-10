Pi Financial Initiates Coverage on Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Research analysts at Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 million and a PE ratio of -16.05.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

