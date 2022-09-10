Morgan Stanley Lowers Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target to CHF 540

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.33.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

