Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

TD opened at C$88.07 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$159.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$83.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

