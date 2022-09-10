SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $156.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.