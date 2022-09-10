Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $24.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 4.5 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

