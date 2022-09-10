Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.55. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

