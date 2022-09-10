Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$61.91

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.91.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

TSE:TOY opened at C$47.66 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$39.85 and a twelve month high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.4000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,120.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

