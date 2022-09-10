CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market cap of $312.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.