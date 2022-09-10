BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 963.75 Average PT from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

BA stock opened at GBX 784.40 ($9.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 761.11. The stock has a market cap of £24.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,874.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24).

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

BAE Systems Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 6,190.48%.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.