Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $43.80

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,583,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

