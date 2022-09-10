Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

About Hookipa Pharma

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.77. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.82.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

