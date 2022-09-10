Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) PT at $9.06

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of VFF opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

