Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.22. On average, analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Syncona Portfolio Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 645.7% in the first quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd now owns 21,997,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047,620 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

