Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Rivian Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 126,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 100,709 call options.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is 35.73. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

