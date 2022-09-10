Brokers Issue Forecasts for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued on Monday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Macy’s stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $13,052,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

