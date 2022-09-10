Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.14). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VTYX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

