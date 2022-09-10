Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B&M European Value Retail’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

BMRRY stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4402 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.