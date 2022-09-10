Marks and Spencer Group plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Marks and Spencer Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

