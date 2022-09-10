Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J Sainsbury plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J Sainsbury’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 3.3 %

About J Sainsbury

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

