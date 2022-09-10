KeyCorp Weighs in on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

MRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,068 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 277,260 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

