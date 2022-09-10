Analysts Set Expectations for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 21.55%.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $524.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 1,712 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.