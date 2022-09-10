DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for DHT in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. DHT’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of DHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DHT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DHT by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.