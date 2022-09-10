Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Trading Up 3.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39.

