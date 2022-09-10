iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Trading 2.6% Higher

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.88. 44,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 22,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.
