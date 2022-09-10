VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading 3.2% Higher

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.73. 32,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 62,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.