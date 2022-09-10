Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

PLAY stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,128,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

