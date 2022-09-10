Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.
Torrid Stock Performance
NYSE:CURV opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
