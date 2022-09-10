Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Coty in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Coty Stock Up 6.1 %

COTY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 708,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

